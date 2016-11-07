Jennifer Aniston says she spoke out against tabloid culture because she “has worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.”

The 47-year-old actress explained in an interview with Marie Claire her reasons for writing an op-ed in July, saying her marital status, divorce status and lack of a mate have all been “shamed.” She questioned, “Why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart?”

Aniston is now married to actor Justin Theroux.

She became the topic of internet memes in September following news of ex-husband Brad Pitt’s pending divorce from Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie became close while filming “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” prompting widespread speculation — consistently denied by the couple — that Jolie prompted Pitt’s divorce from Aniston.