NEW YORK (AP) — Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is registering her opinion on Republican President Donald Trump’s order temporarily suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations with the words of her father, former President George W. Bush.
Bush Hager posted an excerpt on Twitter Tuesday from a 2001 speech her father, a fellow Republican, gave at the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C. following the 9/11 attacks. Her father said, “Islam is peace” in his remarks. He added that Muslims “make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country” and called for them to be “treated with respect.”
Bush Hager said in her tweet that the speech is a reminder “to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions.”
Bush Hager is now a correspondent for NBC News.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: 'This thing is getting out of hand'
- Police stop nude jogger on Microsoft campus after seeing ‘illuminated’ buttocks
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- ‘I actually wept:’ Lawyers’ frantic efforts stop a plane, allow 2 men to enter U.S. at Sea-Tac
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.