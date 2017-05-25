INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan, one of the stars of the hit TV show “The Walking Dead,” will drive the pace car Sunday for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Morgan shot to stardom with a recurring role on ABC’s show “Grey’s Anatomy,” and has appeared on shows ranging from “Supernatural” to the award-winning comedy series “Weeds” on Showtime.

He also has appeared in several films, including the comedy “Watchman.”

Morgan won the Critic’s Choice Award last year for best guest performer in a drama series for his role of Negan in AMC’s drama series about survivors of a zombie apocalypse. He will be driving a Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for in the Indy 500.