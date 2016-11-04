COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush is joining the faculty of the Texas A&M University school of government that bears his father’s name.

The dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, Mark Welsh, said in a statement Friday that the former Florida governor will teach a 10-day course in January on the role of gubernatorial leadership and its effect on government at all levels. The elective course is scheduled for Jan. 6-16 before the formal start of the spring semester.

Bush School Professor Blease Graham will serve as co-instructor.

The university says Jeb Bush will be an executive professor and John D. White distinguished professor of practice.

Bush’s father is former President George H.W. Bush. He was the first two-term Republican Florida governor in 1999-2007.