The Sweet 16 field will be filled out in Sunday’s eight NCAA Tournament second-round games.
No. 1 seed Kansas against No. 9 Michigan State features two top freshmen in the Jayhawks’ Josh Jackson and the Spartans’ Miles Bridges. No. 2 Kentucky against No. 10 Wichita State is a rematch of the 2014 game where the Wildcats ruined the Shockers’ 35-0 season.
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 7 Michigan play for the first time since the 2013 title game won by the Cardinals. No. 11 Southern California, which meets No. 3 Baylor, tries to stay alive after starting in the First Four.
Higher seeds were 6-2 Saturday. No. 8 Wisconsin bounced No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion Villanova, and No. 11 Xavier ousted No. 3 Florida State.
