NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Z is in a festival state of mind.
Austin City Limits organizers announced Thursday that the rapper will perform at the festival in October. Jay Z will also perform during his Made in America festival in Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend.
The performances could mean the icon will release new music soon.
Austin City Limits will take place at Zilker Park on Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15. Other performers across its eight stages include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, the Killers, Gorillaz, Martin Garrix and the xx.
Tickets go on sale Thursday.
Jay Z’s Made in America festival, occurring in Philadelphia on Sept. 2-3, will feature Solange, J. Cole, the Chainsmokers, Migos, Little Dragon and Kaskade.
Online:
https://www.aclfestival.com/
http://www.madeinamericafest.com/7/#/lineup
