CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — A member of the girl group Fifth Harmony has been charged with possessing marijuana at Dulles International Airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Rob Yingling says Lauren Jauregui was charged Tuesday by authority police, and released on a summons to appear in court.

The group formed on The X Factor won collaboration of the year at the American Music Awards last month for “Work from Home” with Ty Dolla $ign.