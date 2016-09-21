NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell won album of the year and song of the year at the 2016 Americana Honors and Awards show, extending his legacy as the star of Americana music.

Country singer Chris Stapleton won artist of the year during the awards show held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Ryman Auditorium.

Margo Price, a hard rocking country singer akin to Loretta Lynn, took home the emerging artist of the year award, while Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell won for duo/group of the year. Sara Watkins won the instrumentalist of the year.

Also honored with lifetime achievement awards were the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, soul songwriter William Bell, British singer Billy Bragg, folk singer Shawn Colvin, Jim Lauderdale and the late Woodie Guthrie.