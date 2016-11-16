TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s leader is heading to New York to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, where he is likely seek reassurances that Trump remains committed to the U.S.-Japan security alliance, a cornerstone of post-World War II stability in the Pacific.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to meet Trump on Thursday before heading to Peru for the annual summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Community. It will be Trump’s first meeting with a world leader since his election last week.

Abe may also try to sway the incoming president on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-country trade agreement that Trump opposes.

Campaign statements by Trump have caused worry in many world capitals including Tokyo. Japanese officials are scrambling to figure out what his intentions are once he takes office in January.