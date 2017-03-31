TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s whaling fleet has returned home after killing 333 whales in the Antarctic, achieving its goal for the second year under a revised research whaling program.
The Fisheries Agency said Friday that the five-ship fleet finished its four-month expedition.
Japan says the hunt was for ecological research. Research whaling is allowed as an exception to a 1986 international ban on commercial whaling. Opponents of the Japanese program say it’s a cover for commercial whaling because the whales are sold.
The International Court of Justice ruled in 2014 that Japan’s Antarctic whaling program should stop because it wasn’t scientific as Tokyo had claimed. Japan conducted non-lethal whaling research in the Antarctic in 2015, and revised its program in 2016 by reducing the catch quota.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The story of Pearl Jam, from a Seattle basement to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Tornado touches down in Monroe, topples RVs WATCH
- King County Library System’s director quits amid conduct review
- Fred Hutch receives $35 million donation, largest ever, from Bezos family
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.