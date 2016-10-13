PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A Japanese flag that flew on the battleship of the man who planned the attack on Pearl Harbor is being donated to the National Park Service.

The Park Service says U.S. Navy Seaman Robert Hartman acquired the flag from the Japanese Battleship Nagato after Japan formally surrendered in 1945.

Hartman’s daughter plans to present the flag to the National Park Service at a ceremony in Pearl Harbor on Thursday.

The Nagato was Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto’s flagship during the bombing of Hawaii. Yamamoto is credited with being the mastermind of the 1941 attack.

The Park Service says it’s not clear whether the flag was flying on the Nagato when Yamamoto ordered the attack. Hartman found the flag after U.S. sailors were allowed to take memorabilia from the ship in 1945.