Share story

By
The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Museum of Art has organized an exhibition of Japanese and Korean art bequeathed to the museum by the former co-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team.

George Gund III, who died in 2013 from stomach cancer, donated 55 pieces of Japanese and Korean art to the Cleveland museum. A portion of that donation is now on display.

The Cleveland Plain-Dealer reports (http://bit.ly/2trsN3l ) Gund co-owned the Cavaliers with his brother Gordon Gund from 1983 to 2005.

George Gund also was a film enthusiast who backed the Sundance Film Festival and made a number of grants to Cleveland art institutions during his lifetime.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Items displayed in the exhibition primarily include paintings in ink on paper, large ceramic jars and delicate porcelain containers used to store tea.

___

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

The Associated Press