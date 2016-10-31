TOKYO (AP) — A popular teenage all-girls band in Japan is under fire for performing in outfits resembling Nazi-era German military uniforms.
The members of Keyakizaka46 appeared recently in dark gray capes and knee-length dresses that look like military overcoats, and wore officer caps with a Nazi-like eagle emblem.
The U.S.-based Simon Wiesenthal Center says it is disgusted by the uniforms and is calling on Sony Music and the group’s producer to apologize. The center is a human rights group focused on anti-Semitism and hate speech.
The Wiesenthal Center’s Rabbi Abraham Cooper said in a statement Monday that “Watching young teens on the stage and in the audience dancing in Nazi-style uniforms causes great distress to the victims of the Nazi genocide.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Desperation and death after Seattle Pain Centers close: ‘The whitecoats don’t care’
- What national media are saying about Seahawks' loss to Saints: 'A lot needs to be fixed'
- Bellevue now Washington’s biggest majority-minority city
Sony officials were not immediately available for comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.