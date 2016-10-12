STOCKHOLM (AP) — Scientists, peacemakers and economists have had their moment. Now it’s time for a man or woman of letters to bask in Nobel glory.
The Swedish Academy will reveal the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday, capping this year’s award announcements.
As in previous years, Japanese author Haruki Murakami and Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong’o top Nobel betting lists ahead of the announcement.
Others getting attention on betting sites include Syrian poet Adonis, Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare and American writers Joyce Carol Oates, Don DeLillo and Philip Roth.
The academy’s former permanent secretary, Horace Engdahl, sparked an uproar in the U.S. in 2008 when he told the AP that the American literature world is “too insular” and doesn’t “participate in the big dialogue of literature.”
