TOKYO (AP) — Senior officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to step up pressure on North Korea as they stick to their goal of persuading the communist state to abandon its nuclear weapons.
Their pledge Thursday in Tokyo comes just two days after U.S. National Intelligence Director James Clapper publicly called that goal a “lost cause.” He said the best hope is capping its capability instead.
The deputy foreign ministers meeting in Tokyo on Thursday made clear that North Korea now poses a new level of threat and requires broader international pressure and tougher sanctions.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, says: “We will not accept North Korea’s possession of nuclear weapons, period.”
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Suspicious? Gay groomsman only one left out of rehearsal dinner | Dear Carolyn
- Chris Hansen pledges to go with all-private funding for proposed Sodo arena
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.