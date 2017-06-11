MAKUHARI, Japan (AP) — A Japanese defense official says Japan is seeking to increase its sales of military equipment to Southeast Asian nations amid growing tensions with China and North Korea.
Hideaki Watanabe, head of the Defense Ministry’s Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency, says Japan will host a meeting Thursday with defense officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to discuss the sharing of equipment and technology.
He spoke Monday at an international arms exhibit near Tokyo that was attended by defense officials from around the world.
Watanabe said there have been aggressive attempts by nations in recent years to change the status quo, in an apparent reference to China’s building of artificial islands in disputed areas of the South China Sea.
Most Read Stories
- Counterprotest overshadows Seattle’s ‘March Against Sharia’; assault arrests follow main event WATCH
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- Bucking the luxury housing trend, $500M in new apartments designed to help Seattle’s shrinking middle class
- First to lose Obamacare? The sickest county in the state | Danny Westneat
- UW professors hold after-sunset finals for Muslims fasting during Ramadan