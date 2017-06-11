MAKUHARI, Japan (AP) — A Japanese defense official says Japan is seeking to increase its sales of military equipment to Southeast Asian nations amid growing tensions with China and North Korea.

Hideaki Watanabe, head of the Defense Ministry’s Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency, says Japan will host a meeting Thursday with defense officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to discuss the sharing of equipment and technology.

He spoke Monday at an international arms exhibit near Tokyo that was attended by defense officials from around the world.

Watanabe said there have been aggressive attempts by nations in recent years to change the status quo, in an apparent reference to China’s building of artificial islands in disputed areas of the South China Sea.