UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Japan’s government spokesman says this is a moment to raise pressure on North Korea — not a time for dialogue.
Norio Maruyama said North Korea has reached “a new level” with its latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile “and this is a time to raise pressure in order to be able to conduct a serious dialogue.”
He told a briefing Monday for a group of U.N. correspondents that “dialogue for the sake of dialogue is meaningless.”
Maruyama said Japan is considering possible new sanctions, including on oil imports. In his words, “we need to see what sanctions are most successful.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies after fall from BMW sunroof on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Oregon opens records of sexual-abuse investigation into Ed Murray, acting ‘in public interest’
He urged all countries to implement U.N. sanctions and called on China and Russia to use their influence to play “an even more constructive role” with North Korea.