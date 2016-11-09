TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese official says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump next week.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Thursday that Abe and Trump had talked by telephone and confirmed the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance and their commitment for cooperation.

Their meeting “marks a very good start for building trust,” Suga said. Their talks are being arranged for Nov. 17 in New York.

Officials said Abe and Trump also confirmed their resolve to cooperate in ensuring peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, but did not discuss the trans-Pacific trade pact and other contentious issues such as the cost of American troops in Japan.

Kyodo News agency additionally reported that Trump praised the Japanese premier’s “Abenomics” economic measures.