TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese opposition leader born to a Taiwanese father and Japanese mother has released legal documents to prove she now only has Japanese nationality.
Renho Murata, head of the Democratic Party, said Tuesday she released the documents to show she had renounced her earlier Taiwanese citizenship. Public doubts over her unclear status have been blamed for her party’s recent election loss in a country where there is strong pressure for conformity.
Renho, born in Japan in 1967, initially had Taiwanese nationality because Japan only recognized citizenship passed through fathers. She later obtained Japanese nationality after a law revision allowed mothers to also convey citizenship.
Renho said she was unaware of her dual nationality until last year when questions arose, and renounced her Taiwanese citizenship at that time.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- Murray says he won’t resign despite council member’s urging
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Do pedestrian push-to-walk buttons do anything? Here’s the answer