TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government has held its first-ever evacuation drill to protect its citizens in case a ballistic missile is launched toward Japan.
More than 100 residents and schoolchildren of the coastal city of Oga in northern Japan participated in the Friday drill. Sirens from loudspeakers warned residents and schoolchildren of a possible missile threat, calling on them to seek shelter indoors as missile parts may fall.
The drill assumed a scenario of hypothetical country “X” firing a missile that falls into Japanese territorial waters off the coast of Akita prefecture. It comes amid increasing missile threats from North Korea.
Earlier this month, North Korea fired four missiles of which three landed in the 200-nautical-mile offshore area where Tokyo has sovereign rights to explore and exploit resources.
Most Read Stories
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Lorenzo Romar had to go — for the good of the team and despite fond memories | Matt Calkins
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Trump budget would withhold money for 7 transit projects in state
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.