TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito has marked his 57th birthday with a pledge to follow in his father’s footsteps as symbol of the nation when his father’s abdication wish is realized.
Naruhito is first in line to Japan’s Chrysanthemum throne and will succeed Emperor Akihito, now 83.
Akihito last August expressed his apparent wish to abdicate, citing concerns his age and health may start limiting his ability to fulfil his duties as emperor.
The government is currently discussing a special law to allow Akihito to abdicate.
Naruhito said in his birthday remarks, issued Thursday, that he is open to discussing ways to have the imperial succession fit the modern era.
