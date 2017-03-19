TOKYO (AP) — The foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Russia are meeting in Tokyo for the first such “two-plus-two” talks since Russia’s annexation of Ukraine.
Monday’s one-day meeting comes as the sides work to end a decades-long territorial dispute that is blocking them from forging a peace treaty. At the same time, Japan, Russia, China and other countries are mulling how best to deal with North Korea’s launches of missiles and its nuclear program.
Plans by the U.S. and its ally South Korea to deploy a state-of-the-art missile defense system known as THAAD, meanwhile, have antagonized Beijing and Russia.
Officials on both sides said the talks would largely focus on regional security.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot | FYI Guy
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.