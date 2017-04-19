TOKYO (AP) — The Australian foreign and defense ministers are in Tokyo for talks with their Japanese counterparts on the growing North Korean nuclear and missile threat and other security and economic issues.
The two sides say they will discuss deepening defense cooperation at the ministers’ meeting later Thursday.
Ahead of the talks, Defense Minister Marise Payne met with Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada late Wednesday.
Inada said the current North Korea situation makes cooperation between their two militaries particularly crucial. They agreed to expand joint exercises and arms-equipment trade.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
China and the South China Sea are also expected to be on the agenda when foreign ministers Fumio Kishida of Japan and Australia’s Julie Bishop join the defense ministers for the meeting.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.