BOSTON (AP) — Singer-songwriter James Taylor has announced a summer tour of four baseball parks, culminating in a date at Fenway Park, home of his beloved Boston Red Sox.
Taylor and his All-Star Band will open the tour July 14 at Nationals Park in Washington. It continues July 17 at Wrigley Field in Chicago; July 29 at AT&T Park in San Francisco; and Aug. 11 at Fenway.
Bonnie Raitt is scheduled to play at each show.
It will be the third consecutive year Taylor has played Fenway. Taylor was born in Boston and now lives in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts. Fenway also is where Taylor debuted his video for “Angles of Fenway,” his ode to the redemptive spirit of baseball and a song featured on his 2015 album “Before This World.”
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Huskies rise two spots to No. 4 in AP Top 25 football poll
- If one-loss Huskies are Pac-12 champs, they merit a berth in 4-team College Football Playoff | Matt Calkins
- Seattle-area holiday lights: Where to see dazzling displays
- Trump assails recount push, claims without evidence that ‘millions’ voted illegally
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.