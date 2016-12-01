LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI has added a Jamaican fugitive to its most-wanted list as a suspect in the slaying of four people at a Los Angeles birthday party in October.
The FBI announced a reward of up to $100,000 Thursday for information leading to the arrest of Marlon Jones who should be “considered armed and extremely dangerous.”
The FBI says Jones shot and killed a rival Jamaican gang member Oct. 15 at a house that was being used as a restaurant.
The shooting led to a gunfight that killed three others and wounded 10.
Los Angeles police have obtained a warrant for Jones’ arrest on four murder counts.
The FBI says Jones has a violent history and is a member of an East Coast Jamaican gang known for illegally selling marijuana.
