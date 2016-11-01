CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Arrieta wouldn’t let a road trip and one of the biggest starts of his life stop him from going trick-or-treating with his family this Halloween.
The Chicago Cubs pitcher’s wife, Brittany, shared Instagram photos of their two small children dressed up in their costumes a day before Tuesday’s Game 6 of the World Series in Cleveland. She captioned the pictures, “Hotel trick or treating = my kind of Halloween.”
Cooper Arrieta went as Spider-man, while his sister, Palmer, was a princess. The hotel Halloween experience seems to have been a successful one. Both kids hold lollipops in one of the photos.
Arrieta and the Cubs need to beat the Indians on Tuesday to force a deciding Game 7 of the series on Wednesday.
