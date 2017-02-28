ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jailer says an inmate is facing charges after smuggling in a drug that sent six prisoners to the hospital.
Jailer Danny Allen tells The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2mBhVxC) that 49-year-old Anthony Johnson brought the synthetic drug, believed to be “spice,” into the Hardin County Detention Center by hiding it in his socks, which officers didn’t make him remove.
Arrest reports say six inmates smoked the drug Sunday and within minutes became “violent or unresponsive.” Allen says one of the inmates struck an officer and a nurse. The prisoners were treated at a hospital and returned to jail. Allen says charges against them are likely.
Johnson didn’t consume the drug. He faces multiple charges including wanton endangerment.
Allen says the officers who failed to have Johnson remove his socks weren’t suspended.
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
