ACKERMAN, Miss. (AP) — Civil liberties advocates are concerned about a federal court ruling they say exposes weaknesses in the criminal justice system. The case involves a Mississippi woman who spent 96 days in jail without a hearing. U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock says Jessica Jauch suffered no violation of her constitutional rights.

Jauch was jailed in Choctaw County in 2012 after being indicted for selling drugs, even though a police video showed she committed no crime. She wasn’t cleared until she finally got a lawyer who persuaded a prosecutor to watch the video and drop the charge.

The 34-year-old mother sued the county and Sheriff Cloyd Halford, saying she should have quickly gotten a hearing, a lawyer or bail. The sheriff says that’s the judge’s responsibility, but the judge says the sheriff should have told him who’s in jail. And the woman’s lawyer says prosecutors should have reviewed their evidence before getting her indicted.