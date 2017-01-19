SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who bit off a portion of a rookie police officer’s ear during her arrest outside a bar has been sentenced to four years in jail.
The Boston Herald (http://bit.ly/2iN5qvQ ) reports that 19-year-old Emma Wiley was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault and battery on a police officer and mayhem.
The Marblehead woman was also sentenced to three years of probation.
Prosecutors say Patrolwoman Jessica Rondinelli responded to reports of a fight outside a Salem bar in August. While Rondinelli was putting Wiley in a cruiser, Wiley bit off a piece of the officer’s ear. Doctors were unable to re-attach it. Rondinelli had been on the force for just a few weeks.
Wiley’s lawyer says his client has mental health issues and feels “sincere remorse.”
Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com
