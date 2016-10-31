NEW YORK (AP) — The court-appointed monitor overseeing New York City’s jails is concerned that guards are striking too many inmates in the head.
Steve Martin’s second report since being appointed a year ago was filed in Manhattan federal court Monday.
Martin reviewed 1,700 records documenting uses of force at Rikers Island between March 1 and July 31 of this year.
He found about 235 incidents that involved a blow to an inmate’s head and another 300 that involved an inmate in restraints.
Blows to the head are supposed to be used only as a last resort because they can be fatal.
Martin found guards used force about a quarter of the time after inmates refused to follow a direct order.
A jails spokeswoman says officials recognize there’s more work to do but touted improved training and other achievements.
