NEW YORK (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith is calling the Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” ”deeply hurtful” for its portrayal of her relationship with the rap legend.
In a series of tweets Friday, just as the film is opening in theaters, Pinkett Smith contradicted several scenes. She said she never had an argument with Shakur backstage, that their parting was fictionalized and that he never read her a poem, as seen in the film. Pinkett Smith said her relationship to Shakur was “too precious” for her not take issue.
Pinkett Smith was close friends from childhood with Shakur. She’s portrayed in the film by Kat Graham, whose performance Pinkett Smith complimented, along with Demetrius Shipp Jr., who plays Shakur.
The filmmakers of “All Eyez on Me” didn’t immediately comment Friday.
Most Read Stories
- Federal judge rejects Dakota Access Pipeline permits, calls for do-over
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
- Don’t worry about working out: Just get up, and keep moving | PNW Magazine WATCH
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer