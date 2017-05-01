Share story

By

NENANA, Alaska — Alaska’s favorite spring guessing contest has concluded.

Nenana Ice Classic manager Cherrie Forness says ice on the Tanana River went out at 1 p.m. Monday.

For contest purposes, that means the official correct guess for winning the annual contest is 12 p.m. Alaska Standard Time.

The jackpot is $267,444. Forness says the number of winning tickets should be known by the end of the week.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The annual guessing contest started in 1916 when surveyors for the Alaska Railroad bet when the ice would go out.

Thousands of people now pay $2.50 per guess. Organizers split proceeds between payouts and Nenana charitable organizations.

The winning time is determined when a cable attached to a tripod on the river ice trips a clock on shore.

The Associated Press