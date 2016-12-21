The proliferation of rapidly evolving synthetic opioids has become so widespread that the DEA says they now constitute a new class of drugs fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the United States has ever seen.

Emily Dye walked down the echoing white hallway and into a dim room known as “the vault.” The evidence was wrapped in plastic. She checked it out and placed it into a steel lockbox.

New drugs were appearing every other week in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory, an unmarked gray building in northern Virginia. Dye, 27, a DEA chemist, knew her sample could be one of them.

“Man,” she said. “I’ve got to figure out what this is.”

The fentanyl-like drugs are pouring in primarily from China, U.S. officials say, an assertion the Chinese government maintains has not been substantiated. Laws cannot keep pace with the speed of scientific innovation. As soon as one substance is banned, chemists synthesize slightly different, and technically legal, molecules and sell that substance online, delivery to U.S. doorstops guaranteed.

More Americans now die of drug overdoses than in car crashes. Almost two-thirds of them, more than 33,000 in 2015 alone, took some form of opioid — either heroin, prescription painkillers or, increasingly, synthetic compounds like U-47700 and furanyl fentanyl, manufactured by nimble chemists to stay one step ahead of the law.

It is now forensic chemists like Dye who are on the front line of the nation’s war on drugs, teasing out molecular structures of mystery drugs so they can be named, tracked and regulated.

Today, it is almost as easy to order an ever-shifting array of synthetic opioids online from China as it is to buy a pair of shoes.

The Special Testing Laboratory is one of eight forensic chemistry labs the DEA runs. Down echoing hallways are labs packed with fume hoods and high-tech machines sprouting tubes and wires. Beakers dry by the sinks. “Safety First” signs have been taped to the doors. Mostly, it is silent.

Forty chemists work here. Their job is to identify substances seized by law enforcement in the field before they kill or kill again. One of the compounds the chemists here identified is carfentanil, which is so potent it was used as a chemical weapon before it hit the North American drug supply over the summer.

“Right now we’re seeing the emergence of a new class — that’s fentanyl-type opioids,” Dye’s boss, Jill Head, said. “Based on the structure, there can be many, many more substitutions on that molecule that we have not yet seen.”

Entrepreneurial chemists have been creating designer alternatives to cannabis, amphetamine, cocaine and Ecstasy for years. But the new synthetics are far more lethal; in some cases, an amount smaller than a poppy seed can kill.

“There’s nothing more terrifying than dealing with a lethal dose of material,” Dye said as she prepared to test the mystery material.

She has recommitted to every safety protocol she was ever taught. One, safety glasses. Two, lab coat, buttoned. Three, powder-free disposable nitrile gloves. Four, face mask. She placed an emergency naloxone injection kit — an antidote for opioid overdose — on her lab bench. Just in case. And, on samples like this, she never works alone.

She unwrapped the evidence and pulled out a palm-size plastic bag.

She scooped up a dot of powder and gingerly placed it in a small vial. As she worked, she treated the material as if it were radioactive.

After transferring a few drops of methanol into the vial, she clamped it shut and dropped it into a mass spectrometer. The machine sucked the evidence through a copper-color wire and bombarded it with electrons to break it into small pieces. “Kind of like when you drop a puzzle,” Dye said.

The resulting pattern of peaks is akin to a chemical fingerprint. Dye compared the result with the lab’s library of approximately 1,500 known drugs.

None matched. This was new.

She and her colleagues ran the evidence through a nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer to map the position of different atoms. Then they guessed. They bought a sample of the compound they thought they had from a legitimate research chemical company.

On July 26, Dye ran that reference standard through the mass spectrometer. The result matched the evidence exactly.

“It’s 4-fluoroisobutyrylfentanyl,” Dye said.

Long before Dye made her discovery, Chinese vendors were offering 4-fluoroisobutyrylfentanyl — 4-FIBF for short — for sale.

Shanghai Xianchong Chemical, a trading company with a spare office in central Shanghai, was one of them. Shanghai Xianchong started fielding requests for 4-FIBF around April, said manager Jammi Gao.

Gao said in an email he could sell 4-FIBF for $6,000 a kilogram, though later he denied ever brokering a deal. He refused to ship illegal drugs, but 4-FIBF is so new to the street, it is not a controlled substance in either the U.S. or China.

Back in the lab, Dye peeled off her gloves. She didn’t know users were warning each other not to overdose with 4-FIBF. She didn’t know about the dosing schedules addicts had already worked out. And she didn’t know that 4-FIBF gave some people satisfying, sleep-through-the-night results when inserted in their rectum.

Dye would go home, safe, to her dog. Maybe tomorrow she would find the next new thing in an evidence bag on her bench. But elsewhere, across America, people would not make it through the night. By the time Dye finished work the next day, 90 more Americans would be dead of opioid overdoses.