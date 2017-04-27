NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News host Jesse Watters says he enjoys Ivanka Trump’s voice and wasn’t making a joke “about anything else” when he mentioned that he liked the way she held a microphone.
Watters made the comment while hosting “The Five” on Fox News Channel on Tuesday. He criticized people booing her as she defended her father’s attitude toward women while holding a microphone on stage at an event in Germany. Then he added: “I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone.”
The moment sparked online criticism from MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz .
Watters explained on Twitter , “On air I was referring to Ivanka’s voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This was in no way a joke about anything else.”
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.