LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kerry Washington has given birth to her second child, but in typical fashion kept news of the arrival of her son under wraps for nearly two weeks.
A birth certificate obtained Tuesday shows the “Scandal” star her husband, former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, welcomed their son Caleb Kalechi Asomugha on Oct. 5.
The couple also has a two-year-old daughter.
Washington and Asomugha are protective of their privacy. The actress jokingly denied she was pregnant in an interview with The Associated Press in August while promoting her work with a domestic violence charity.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
Weeks later, she walked the Emmys red carpet in a custom black strapless gown with cutouts above her waist to accentuate her baby bump.
The birth was first reported by E! News .
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.