ROME (AP) — Police in Italy say they’ve arrested a Congolese refugee as the fourth suspect in gang rapes at a beach resort.
Rimini police chief Maurizio Improta says the man was caught Sunday morning on a train about to leave a nearby town. On Saturday, the other three suspects, all minors, including two Moroccan teenage brothers, were detained in the rape of a Polish tourist, the savage beating of her companion and the rape of a Peruvian woman shortly after the first attack.
Improta said the brothers turned themselves in after surveillance camera video showing the suspects was made public. The third suspect, from Nigeria, was detained Saturday night near Rimini.
Sky TG24 TV said the Congolese man arrived in Italy as a rescued migrant in 2015.
