ROME (AP) — Follow the money trail is an adage of investigative journalism. But can that approach reveal the identity of a globally popular author? Some fans of Elena Ferrante’s novels think that’s going too far.

Claudio Gatti, an investigative journalist for Italian financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, claimed Sunday he has probably discovered the true name of Ferrante, who’s popular for a series of novels exploring the lifelong friendship of two girls in Naples.

Gatti wrote that real estate records involving the purported actual writer, as well as revenue and payment details involving Ferrante’s publishing house Edizioni e/o, indicate that Ferrante is a Rome-based book translator married to a Neapolitan writer.

His article was also published by The New York Review of Books, which headlined its version, “Elena Ferrante: An Answer?” The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper also published Gatti’s article, while French investigative website, Mediapart, carried it as well.

The Italian reporter wrote that “after a months-long investigation it is now possible to make a powerful case for Ferrante’s true identity.” He contends that the real author had a yearslong relationship with Ferrante’s publishing house as a translator of German literature.

Gatti says the publisher, Edizioni, e/o, refused comment, adding that one of its owners contended his investigation constituted an invasion of privacy of both Ferrante and the publisher. Edizioni’s Rome office was closed Sunday.

Some fans on social media contend the probe violated an author’s privacy.

Joining the chorus questioning Gatti’s premise for trying to dig out Ferrante’s true identity was British novelist Jojo Moyes.

“Maybe Elena Ferrante has very good reasons to write under a pseudonym. It’s not our ‘right’ to know her,” Moyes tweeted.

Ferrante has a loyal following. Her publishers’ website notes that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she enjoys reading Ferrante’s novels, describing them as “hypnotic.”