ROME (AP) — Italian police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body stuffed in a suitcase that was found floating at a marina in the Adriatic port of Rimini.
Authorities carted the suitcase away in a coroners’ van for an autopsy after it was discovered Sunday by a boat owner tending to his vessel. Police were seen gingerly peeling back the suitcase cover and then wrapping the bag with tarp.
The man who said he discovered the suitcase, Silvano Baldacci, told Rimini television that he and a friend had hauled the suitcase onto the dock, noting its weight but assuming it was just waterlogged. He said when they opened it, they discovered an arm.
The Italian news agency ANSA quoted Rimini prosecutor Paolo Giovagnoli as saying all hypotheses are being considered.
