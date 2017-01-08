JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there is nothing to a second police investigation into corruption charges.
Netanyahu has been questioned twice already about allegations that he improperly accepted lavish gifts from high-profile figures in international business and Hollywood. Local media have reported that the second affair involves Netanyahu being caught on tape negotiating mutual benefits with a high-powered media mogul.
Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, portraying the accusations as a witch hunt against him and his family by a hostile media. Netanyahu told ministers from his Likud Party Sunday that “there will be nothing, because there is nothing.”
While the probe is still in its infancy, a mounting investigation could imperil Netanyahu’s lengthy rule. Should Israel’s attorney general decide to indict him, Netanyahu could be forced to step down.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Seattle Times to cut newsroom jobs
- James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, Trump’s defense secretary pick, always comes home to Richland, ‘this town that formed me’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.