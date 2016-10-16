JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli rights group says it will continue to work to end Jewish settlements in territory Palestinians claim for a future state despite a rebuke by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

B’Tselem said Sunday “we will continue saying the truth in Israel and abroad; the occupation must end.”

The uproar stems from B’Tselem’s presentation Friday at the United Nations, where it urged the Security Council to take action against settlements.

Late Saturday night, Netanyahu accused the group of joining a “chorus of slander” against Israel and for “false claims” about the cause of the conflict.

Israel has been widely criticized for building settlements in territories captured in the 1967 Mideast war, land the Palestinians want as part of their future state.