JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli rights group has released an amateur video it says shows soldiers seizing a terrified 8-year-old Palestinian boy as they tried to get him to identify people who had thrown a firebomb in the West Bank.
B’Tselem said he “was wandering barefoot outside his house in Hebron looking for a toy he had lost” on Sunday when soldiers “dragged” him around a neighborhood to show them Palestinians they said had earlier thrown a firebomb at a nearby settlement.
The military said Friday forces caught a suspect in the firebomb attack and “due to the fact the suspect was a minor, he was taken to his parent’s home.” It denied he was asked to identify other suspects.
Hebron has been a flashpoint in the recent wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence.
