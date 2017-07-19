JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has consulted with officials over security arrangements outside a major Jerusalem shrine that angered Muslim leaders, who have urged worshippers to gather there on Friday.

An Arabic statement from Benjamin Netanyahu’s office Wednesday downplayed reports the talks were over removing metal detectors.

Muslim leaders on Wednesday called on worshippers to attend Friday prayers at the sacred compound, and to pray outside if the devices are still in place.

Israel installed the detectors this week after Arab Israeli gunmen killed two police officers at the site, holy to both Muslims and Jews. Many worshippers have since prayed on nearby streets, refusing to undergo security checks.

Palestinians see the installation of metal detectors as expanding Israeli control over the site, which is at the heart of the Mideast conflict.