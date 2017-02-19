JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s leader says President Donald Trump told him it was a “new day” in Israeli-American relations.
Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet Sunday that last week’s meeting with Trump in Washington was “historic” and strengthened the two countries’ longtime alliance.
After eight years of testy ties with Barack Obama, Netanyahu seems to be relishing Trump’s warm embrace. The new president has broken from his predecessor in adopting friendlier positions to the Israeli government regarding a tough line on Iran, a vaguer stance on Palestinian statehood and a more lenient approach to West Bank settlements.
Netanyahu says the two leaders see “eye to eye” on Iran and have formed teams to work together on a host of issues. He says “there is a new day and it is a good day.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- Sticker shock as much higher car-tab bills land in mailboxes
- Either invite us or not already | Dear Carolyn
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.