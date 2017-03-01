OFRA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces are demolishing nine homes in the heart of the West Bank settlement of Ofra after the Supreme Court ruled they were built on private Palestinian land.
Construction vehicles smashed walls Wednesday a day after police wrestled with protesting residents.
Netzach Brodt watched as his house was destroyed and said, “We are extremely disappointed and broken that this house is being torn down.”
The international community mostly views settlements as an obstacle to creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel in territory it captured in the 1967 war.
Most Read Stories
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Nearly half of local millennials consider moving as Seattle-area home costs soar again
- At $2,200 each, tiny houses can shelter the homeless | Op-Ed
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Superwealthy entrepreneur decides to 'go all out' with property-tax plan to fight Seattle homelessness
Last month forces uprooted nearby Amona, a community that had become a symbol of the settlement movement.
The moves created tension in the coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is caught between appeasing his pro-settler coalition allies and respecting court rulings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.