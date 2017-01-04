JERUSALEM (AP) — Police have arrested an Israeli man for inciting against military judges who convicted a soldier for manslaughter over the fatal shooting of a badly wounded Palestinian attacker.
Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says Thursday the arrest came after a threatening Facebook post. She says police will act against those inciting to violence against public officials.
The rare conviction of a soldier for operational conduct has deeply divided Israel and led to an unprecedented campaign in support of Sgt. Elor Azaria and against the military establishment, long the country’s most admired body.
In protests outside the courtroom, demonstrators chanted veiled death threats against military chief Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, who supported charging the soldier. The trial’s three military judges and the lead prosecutor have also faced threats and have been assigned bodyguards.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seahawks signing veteran return man Devin Hester to help replace Tyler Lockett
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.