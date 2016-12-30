JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is alerting citizens visiting India over the New Year’s holiday to stay away from large gatherings amid intelligence warnings of imminent militant attacks.
The Friday statement from the prime minister’s counterterrorism office warned of the “possibility for terror attacks against tourist and Western sites, with an emphasis on the south and west of the country, in the immediate future.”
It said travelers should be wary of New Year’s celebrations especially in places packed with tourists such as beach parties and markets.
India is a popular destination for Israeli backpackers, especially recently discharged soldiers looking for a break after years of military service.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals
- New area code coming for Western Washington in 2017
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people this month.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.