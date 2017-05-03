JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will withhold $1 million in payments to the United Nations following a resolution adopted by its cultural agency that he says diminishes Jewish ties to Jerusalem.
Netanyahu called the UNESCO resolution “absurd” and said the agency’s “systematic harassment” of Israel had a price. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, Netanyahu says Israel will not sit idly by as a U.N. organization tries to negate its sovereignty in Jerusalem.
The UNESCO resolution criticized Israeli excavations in east Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Israel has long complained about bias at U.N. forums, feeling outnumbered by Arab nations and their supporters.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.