JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say there’s been a shooting in Jerusalem near the police headquarters.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says Sunday’s shooting appears to be a terrorist attack and police have closed off the area.

Israeli medical officials say four Israelis have been wounded.

A spate of Palestinian assaults, mainly stabbings, has killed 34 Israelis and two visiting Americans since it began just over a year ago, around the Jewish high holidays.

About 218 Palestinians have been killed during that period. Israel says the vast majority of them were attackers.

Israel blames the violence on a Palestinians campaign of lies and incitement. The Palestinians say it derives from frustration over nearly 50 years of occupation.