JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say there’s been a shooting in Jerusalem near the police headquarters.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says Sunday’s shooting appears to be a terrorist attack and police have closed off the area.
Israeli medical officials say four Israelis have been wounded.
A spate of Palestinian assaults, mainly stabbings, has killed 34 Israelis and two visiting Americans since it began just over a year ago, around the Jewish high holidays.
Most Read Stories
- State GOP leader excuses Trump’s remarks: ‘He was channeling Bill Clinton’
- Huskies end losing streak to Oregon in 70-21 rout
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- FINAL: Huskies snap 12-game losing streak vs. Ducks with 70-21 blowout victory over Oregon
- Republicans tell Trump to quit, billionaire vows to press on VIEW
About 218 Palestinians have been killed during that period. Israel says the vast majority of them were attackers.
Israel blames the violence on a Palestinians campaign of lies and incitement. The Palestinians say it derives from frustration over nearly 50 years of occupation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.