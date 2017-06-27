JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s security chief says his agency, the Shin Bet, has gone on the offensive against hackers trying to carry out cyberattacks against Israel on the internet.
The remarks by Nadav Argaman are a rare admission of Israel’s use of offensive cyber capabilities.
Argaman spoke at a cyber defense conference in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.
He says that “passive defense” is not enough, and that the Shin Bet studied hackers’ strategies and developed “a variety of ways and methods” on how to strike back.
Most Read Stories
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- Trump travel ban partly reinstated; fall court arguments set VIEW
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
Israeli cyber officials are ordinarily reluctant to discuss the use of offensive capabilities against hackers.