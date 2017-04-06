JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says a Palestinian has killed an Israeli and injured another in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank.

The military says the attacker was apprehended but did not elaborate. Rescue services say the killed Israeli was 20-years-old.

Thursday’s incident comes after a wave of Palestinian attacks on civilians and security forces that erupted in September 2015.

Since then, Palestinians have killed 42 Israelis and two visiting Americans, mainly in stabbing, shootings and assaults using cars. Israeli forces have killed at least 241 Palestinians during the same period. Most of the slain Palestinians have been identified as attackers by Israeli authorities.

Israel says the violence is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement. Palestinians say it stems from anger over Israeli rule in territory they claim for a state.